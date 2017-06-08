Connacht Rugby appoint Head of Athletic Performance from NBA

It’s not a move you would see much but Connacht Rugby has recruited their new head of Athletic Performance from the NBA.

David Howarth joins the province ahead of the new season from NBA side Oklahoma City Thunder where he has worked as Athletic Performance Coordinator for the past three years.

Previous to his work in the US, David was a Strength & Conditioning Coach with the Australian Rugby Academy and has a wealth of experience across different professional sports at the very highest level.

Growing up in Australia, David played with the Eastern Suburbs Rugby Union Football Club from 1999 to 2007.

Commenting on the new appointment Willie Ruane, Connacht Rugby CEO said:

“We are delighted to welcome David to Connacht Rugby. He has a proven track record in strength and conditioning and a great deal of experience when it comes to getting the best out of professional sportsmen at the very highest level.

“David will be in place at the Sportsground for the beginning of the preseason period and we look forward to working with him.”

Nick Winkelman, Head of Athletic Performance & Science at the IRFU added:

“We are very excited to welcome David into the Connacht Rugby family. We believe that his passion for rugby and experience leading within a diversity of high-performance sport environments will allow him to seamlessly transition into Connacht and start making a positive impact from day one.”