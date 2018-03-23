Connacht Rugby continues to strengthen its squad for next season

Connacht Rugby has made two notable signing in the past week with centre Kyle Godwin and out half David Horwitz signing from Super Rugby sides the Brumbies and the Rebels respectively.

The 25 year-old Zimbabwean-born Godwin joined the Brumbies in 2016 having previously played for Western Force. In 2014 Godwin was recognised as the Western Force’s most outstanding player with the inaugural Nathan Sharpe Medal, Members’ Most Valuable Player Award and Rising Star Award. Since earning his first cap for Western Force at the age of 19 he has gone on to make 66 Super Rugby appearances.

His impressive performances have resulted in him achieving Senior International recognition with Australia, being capped against France in November 2016. Prior to that Godwin had represented Australia at U20 level in 2012 at the IRB Junior World Championship in South Africa and the Australian Schoolboys in 2009.

David Horwitz was capped at out-half for Australia at U20 level in 2014 and for the Australian School Boys in 2011 and 2012.

He made the breakthrough in Super Rugby with the Waratahs during the 2017 season when he started all but one of their games and brought his total Super Rugby caps tally to 21 in the process. He has also played at inside centre where he has generally been deployed as a first receiver.

In 2015 Horwitz was awarded the Catchpole Medal after being voted the 2015 Intrust Shute Shield’s player of the year during his time with Randwick. In his 15 appearances that season he scored 86 points which included running in five tries.

The signing of two South Hemisphere players by Connacht Rugby follows a recent announcement that Munster Rugby’s Robin Copeland will play for Connacht next season as the western province aim to strengthen itssquad.