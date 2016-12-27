Connacht Rugby injury list updates

Ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO12 round 12 game at home to Munster (5:30pm), the Connacht Rugby medical team have provided the following update.

Props:

Finlay Bealham sustained a head injury v Ulster and will follow return to play protocols.

Ronan Loughney has undergone minor surgery on his knee injury and will be out of action for 6 weeks.

Conor Carey will be out for 3 months with the foot injury sustained v Wasps.

Dominic Robertson McCoy is undergoing rehabilitation for a shoulder injury sustained in training.

Ivan Soroka is continuing his foot rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical and fitness team and is due to return to play in mid-February.

Locks:

Ultan Dillane sustained an ankle injury in the final minutes v Ulster and is awaiting a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

Andrew Browne is continuing his ankle rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical and fitness teams for the injury sustained vs Dragons and is due to return to play in February.

Back Row:

John Muldoon sustained a minor thigh injury v Ulster and will be monitored during the week prior to the Munster game.

Jake Heenan is due to reintegrate into training with the squad this week following his knee and ankle injuries sustained in the Wasps round 3 game.

Eoghan Masterson is progressing well in his knee rehabilitation with the medical and fitness staff and is due to be available in the coming weeks

Scrum Half:

John Cooney sustained a thigh injury in training this month and his undergoing rehabilitation with the medical and fitness teams.

Outhalf:

Marnitz Boshoff has undergone surgery for the shoulder injury he sustained v Treviso and will be out for 3 months.

Shane O’Leary is continuing his recovery and following the graduated return to play protocols for concussion.