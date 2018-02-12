Connacht Rugby overcome Ospreys in dour match

It was a tough match for both sides with Connacht winning by 11pts in what has to be said was a very poor performance with Ospreys having all the possession.

Connacht 26 Ospreys 15

Ospreys new coach Allan Clarke was very frustrated – the “one that got away”.

“Thrilled with the result,but a pretty scratchy performance. The try at half time was compelling, and it bouyed us at the break,” said Kieran Keane.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran, E Griffin, T Farrell, M Healy, C Ronaldson, C Blalde, D Coulson, T McCrtney, C Carey,A Browne, J Cannon, E Masterson, N Dawai, J Muldoon (c).

Replacements: for O’Halloran, G Thornbury for Browne (15m), D Robertson-McCoy for Carey, P McCabe for Coulson, T McCartney for Coulson (al 60m), J Mitchell for Blade (70m), J Carty for Farrell (72), J Connolly for Masterson (75).

OSPREYS: D Evans, H Dirksen, K Fonotia, A Beck, D Howells, S Davies, T Habberfield, R Jones, S Otten, D Arhip, L Ashley, J King, O Cracknell, W Jones, R McCusker (c).

Replacements: S Cross for W Jones (47) N Smith for R Jones, S Parry for Otten, and J Thomas for Howells (50m), T Morgan-Willians for Habberfielfd and F Ma’afu for S Arhip (both 58m), G Mercer for Lloyd (72).