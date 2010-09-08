Connacht rugby pool draw and fixtures for 2017/18 Challenge Cup

It was a good pool draw for Connacht rugby in the 2017/8 European Challenge Cup, with two trips to France and one to England.

No doubt the home and away legs in December will be against Brive, so Connacht fans might have to take a trip to London to get a direct flight to the French town.

The other two away fixtures are Worcester Warriors and Oyonnax, So it will be flights to Birmingham and Geneva for the diehard fans.

Connacht Rugby new coach Keiran Keane will be very happy there are no trips to Russia or Italy for his first season in charge at the Sportsground.

Fans should be aware that the trip to Worcester could be a Thursday night so wait to book any flights till Sky Sports announce thier live coverage,

Round 1: 12/13/14/15 October 2017

Round 2: 19/20/21/22 October 2017

Round 3: 7/8/9/10 December 2017

Round 4: 14/15/16/17 December 2017

Round 5: 11/12/13/14 January 2018

Round 6: 18/19/20/21 January 2018

Once exact fixture dates are announced they will appear here.