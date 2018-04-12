Connacht Rugby Team News v Glasgow Warriors – Friday 7.35pm kick-off – Live on TG4

Connacht Head Coach Kieran Keane has named his starting side to face Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night, with flanker Jarrad Butler captaining the side for the second game in a row. Butler is joined in the back row by blindside Eoghan Masterson and Eoin McKeon at number 8.

Experienced hooker Tom McCartney comes back into the starting team and is included in a front row which includes Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham.

Irish Internationals Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux will continue their partnership in the second row.

Bundee Aki comes back into the Connacht midfield alongside Peter Robb, while Darragh Leader comes into the side at full back with Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy continuing on the wings.

Connacht Team:

15. Darragh Leader, 14. Niyi Adeolokun, 13. Bundee Aki, 12. Peter Robb, 11. Matt Healy, 10. Jack Carty, 9. Kieran Marmion.

1. Denis Buckley, 2. Tom McCartney, 3. Finlay Bealham, 4. Ultan Dillane, 5. Quinn Roux, 6. Eoghan Masterson, 7. Jarrad Butler (captain), 8. Eoin McKeon.

Connacht Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt, 2. Peter McCabe, 3. Conor Carey, 4. Gavin Thornbury, 5. John Muldoon, 6. Caolin Blade, 7. Tom Farrell, 8. Stacey Ili.