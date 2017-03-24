Connacht Rugby team to play Glasgow – Kick off 5:15pm, live on Sky Sports

Connacht Rugby has named their team to face Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday (kick off 5:15pm, live on Sky Sports).

There are 10 changes from the side that were named to play Zebre in the last round three weeks ago.

Ireland internationals Tiernan O’Halloran and Kieran Marmion return to take their place in the backline with Jack Carty restored at outhalf.

Craig Ronaldson partners Bundee Aki in midfield while Niyi Adeolokun and Stacey Ili continue on the wings.

Up front, Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham pack down in the front row with hooker Tom McCartney. The second row partnership is made up of Quinn Roux and Andrew Browne, the Galway man marking his 150th appearance for the province.

Sean O’Brien, Jake Heenan and captain John Muldoon all return to make up the back row.

From the bench, Ireland 7’s player Josh Rowland is in line to make his first appearance for Connacht having recovered from a long-term ankle injury.

Commenting on the upcoming game, Pat Lam said:

“We’re hugely excited to be back playing this weekend and in such a big game with vital points needed by both teams.

“All our games with Glasgow are challenging, particularly in Scotstoun where we have never won. But that chance to create a bit of history just adds to the excitement for us. We know there is little room for error as we look towards the business end of the season but all we can do is focus on the next job at hand and our performance tomorrow afternoon.”

Connacht team to face Glasgow Warriors

Saturday March 25th, kick off 17:15, Scotstoun Stadium

(Connacht caps in brackets)

15 Tiernan O’Halloran (122)

14 Niyi Adeolokun (53)

13 Bundee Aki (55)

12 Craig Ronaldson (62)

11 Stacey Ili (11)

10 Jack Carty (75)

9 Kieran Marmion (116)

1 Denis Buckley (112)

2 Tom McCartney (59)

3 Finlay Bealham (76)

4 Quinn Roux (51)

5 Andrew Browne (149)

6 Sean O’Brien (34)

7 Jake Heenan (49)

8 John Muldoon (296) (captain)

Replacements:

16 Dave Heffernan (79)

17 Ronan Loughney (190)

18 Dominic Robertson-McCoy (5)

19 James Cannon (12)

20 Naulia Dawai (8)

21 John Cooney (35)

22 Tom Farrell (5)

23 Josh Rowland (0)

Injured/Unavailable: Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, Nepia Fox-Matamua, Marnitz Boshoff, Peter Robb, Matt Healy, Danie Poolman, Cian Kelleher, Darragh Leader.

GLASGOW WARRIORS v CONNACHT RUGBY

Saturday 25th March

At Scotstoun Stadium, 5.15pm

Live on Sky Sports

Referee: Ian Davies (WRU, 60th competition game)

Assistant Referees: Sean Brickell (WRU), Bob Nevins (SRU)

Citing Commissioner: John Montgomery (SRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)