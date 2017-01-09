Connacht tie up deal for Centre Tom Farrell

The Irishman has been brought in on the back of a growing injury list for Pat Lam’s side.

English Championship side Bedford Blues have today announced that centre Tom Farrell has agreed a move to join Connacht.

The 23-year-old came up through the ranks at provincial rivals Leinster, before making the move to Bedford last summer.

In a statement this morning, the RFU Championship side confirmed the move, revealing their disappointment at the decision of the Irishman.

‘The timing of Tom’s departure isn’t great to say the least, especially as recently he had started to show glimpses of why we signed him.’

‘He has been a really valued member of the squad and has worked incredibly hard this season. I guess that’s why Connacht came calling.’

‘Despite every effort on our part to keep Tom, the chance to go back to Ireland proved too much of a heartfelt draw for him. We certainly hope it works out for him.’

Former Lansdowne man Farrell, who has represented Ireland at both U19 and U20 level, will provide some much-needed depth at the centre position for Connacht.

The Western provincial side lost their third straight game at the weekend, falling to an expected albeit disappointing 29-7 loss to Ospreys.