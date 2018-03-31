Connacht v Gloucester – Craggy Rugby Podcast Preview & team news – Kick off 1pm Saturday

Connacht will host Gloucester in this European Challenge Cup quarter-final at the Sportsground on Saturday afternoon, in what is expected to be a sold-out game.

Connacht will welcome back the Irish contingent that won the Six Nations earlier this month with Bundee Aki and Kieran Marmion coming back in to the match day 15.

This game will be the second meeting of the sides in the Challenge Cup and their fourth overall in European action. Connacht have failed to win any of those previous games but will be hoping to put that right this time around. Connacht have reached the quarter finals in previous seasons in this competition, losing to Gloucester in 2015 and French side Grenoble in 2016. Gloucester have won this tournament on two occasions and have progressed from the pool stage of this competition in their last five Challenge Cup participations. The English giants lost out twice in the quarter finals and reached the final twice, so they have a good record in this competition going on past statistics.

Connacht are however coming into this game in some superb form, they have won 9 out their last 10 games at the Sportsground, with the only loss coming to Exeter Chiefs. In terms of some game statistics from both sides, Gloucester have a 100% scrum success and are indeed the only side remaining in the tournament with 100%, Connacht have 98% scrum success rate which is still excellent. Gloucester have scored 10 tries in the opening quarter of their games to date in the Challenge, whereas Connacht have scored the second most with 9 tries. So again, very little to separate the sides.

Connacht fly half Jack Carty is the current top scorer in the competition, with 53 points, these points amounting to two tries, 11 conversions and 7 penalties. Gloucester have joint top assists in terms of tries, Ben Vellacott and Owen Williams both on five assists apiece. The game promises to be a thrilling encounter and it all can be watched live BT Sport.

Connacht Rugby

15. Tiernan O’Halloran; 14. Niyi Adeolokun, 13. Bundee Aki, 12. Tom Farrell, 11. Matt Healy; 10. Jack Carty, 9. Kieran Marmion; 1. Denis Buckley, 2. Tom McCartney, 3. Finlay Bealham, 4. Gavin Thornbury, 5. Quinn Roux, 6. Eoin McKeon, 7. Jarrad Butler, 8. John Muldoon

16. David Heffernan, 17. Peter McCabe, 18. Conor Carey, 19. Ultan Dillane, 20. Eoghan Masterson, 21. Caolin Blade, 22. Craig Ronaldson, 23. Darragh Leader