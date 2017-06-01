Date of the Draws for European Rugby Champions & Challenge Cups 2017-18

We have the date for Leinster, Munster, Ulster & Connacht rugby fans on the date for the 2017/17 Champions & Challenge Cup pool draws.

The draws for the composition of the pools for the 2017-18 European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will take place in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, on Thursday, 8th June 2017.

The event which starts at 13.00 Irish time and will be streamed live on www.epcrugby.com and on official tournament Facebook channels. The draw for the Challenge Cup pools will be followed immediately by the pool draw for the Champions Cup.

The event comperes in Neuchâtel will be James Gemmell (Sky Sports) and Raphaël Ibañez (France Télévisions) with Austin Healey (BT Sport) and Ieuan Evans (Sky Sports) conducting the draws.