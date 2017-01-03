Dates, kick-off times & TV coverage details for Rounds 5 & 6 of European Rugby Champions Cup

The exact dates, kick-off times and live television coverage for the decisive Round 5 and 6 fixtures in the European Rugby Champions Cup have been announced by EPCR.

With the five pool winners and the three best runners-up set to book their places in the quarter-finals of the tournament, the tension-packed January matches will once again produce a dramatic conclusion to the pool stages.

With the incentive of earning a home quarter-final in the Champions Cup added to the mix, the exact make-up and ranking of the qualifiers for the knockout stages won’t be decided until the final pool games on Sunday, 22 January 2017. From then on, the road to the Edinburgh finals at BT Murrayfield on 12 and 13 May will become clearer.

Leinster will be the first of the Irish teams in action in Round 5 when they host Montpellier at the RDS on Friday 13th January 2017 with a 7.45pm kick-off, with the game live on Sky Sports. In Pool 2, Connacht will entertain fellow Pro12 team Zebre at the Sportsground on Saturday 14th January 2017 with a 1pm kick-off to accommodate Sky Sports’ live TV coverage. That evening Munster’s trip to Glasgow Warriors in Pool 1 will also he shown on Sky Sports with a 5.30pm starting time. Ulster travel to Exeter on Sunday 15th January 2017 where they play the Chiefs in the BT Sport live game at 5.30pm.

Sky Sports will have live coverage of the games involving the four Irish Provinces in Round 6 of the Champions Cup. Leinster travel to Castres Olympique on Friday 20th January 2017 for the Pool 4 match. Ulster’s home game against Bordeaux-Belges on Saturday 21st January (kick-off 1pm) is the early Saturday game with Irish interest, while later that evening Munster will host Racing 92 at Thomond Park at 5.30pm. Connacht will complete Round 6 for the Irish teams with an away trip to Toulouse on Sunday 15th January 2017 with a 3.15pm kick-off.