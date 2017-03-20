eir Sport plans to sub-licence Ireland games at Women’s World Cup 2017 to RTÉ

eir Sport has announced that it will sub-licence all of Ireland’s games and the tournament final to state broadcaster RTÉ at the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup on a non-exclusive basis. The agreement means both eir Sport and RTÉ will show all of Ireland’s games during the Women’s Rugby World Cup as well as the final at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on 26th August 2017.

Ireland’s pool games in the UCD Bowl, Dublin against Australia on 9th August, Japan on 13th August and France on 17th August will be live on eir Sport. The sports channel will show every game of the 2017 tournament, featuring teams such as the New Zealand Black Ferns, Australia, Canada and reigning Champions England.

Commenting on their planned coverage of the tournament, Glen Killane, MD of eir TV & eir Sport said: “It’s an exciting time here at eir Sport as we build towards the Women’s Rugby World Cup, being held in Ireland for the first time this August. eir Sport will be showing up to 30 live games throughout the tournament, including all the Irish women’s games and the final. We have also agreed with RTÉ to sub-licence the Irish games and the final on a non-exclusive basis so as to make more games available to Irish Sports fans.”

The 6 channel eir Sport pack includes eir Sport 1, eir Sport 2, BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3, and BT Sport ESPN. The eir Sport Pack is available on eir Vision, on the eir Sport App, on Vodafone TV and on Sky in the Republic of Ireland. eir broadband residential customers can receive the eir Sport pack for free.