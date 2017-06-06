eir Sport to broadcast exclusive live coverage of Ireland’s Rugby matches in USA & Japan

eir Sport will have exclusive live coverage of Ireland’s three summer tour matches in the USA and Japan which begins next weekend.

The opening game of the tour takes place at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Saturday 10th June, before Ireland then travels to Japan to play two games against their RWC 2019 pool opponents, Japan.

Japan will host Ireland at Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka on Saturday, 17th June, with the second Test at Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium a week later.

Glen Killane, Managing Director of eir TV & Sport, commented: “It’s a great day for eir broadband customers as we enhance the users’ experience of the eir Sport app by enabling sports fans to cast the eir Sport app directly to their TVs using a Chromecast device.

“Having this summer’s Irish rugby tour exclusively live shows our commitment to the game of rugby ahead of the RWC 2019. We are delighted to play our part in the build-up to what will be a highly anticipated World Cup and one we are delighted to have on eir Sport. We are also hugely excited for the Women’s Rugby World Cup later this summer and will be supporting the Women’s team as they hope to make history this August.”

eir Sport channels are available across the eir Vision, Sky and Vodafone TV platforms as well as on the eir Sport app. All 7 channels in the eir Sport pack are available for free if you are a residential eir broadband customer.