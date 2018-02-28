European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Refereeing Appointments

Nigel Owens of Wales has been appointed to referee Munster v Toulon in the European Champions Cup quarter-final in Thomond Park on Saturday 31st March, with France’s Jérome Garcès taking charge of Leinster v Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday 1st April, and another Romain Poite will referee Connacht v Gloucester on Saturday March 31st.

The Champions Cup knockout stage will kick off at Parc y Scarlets on Friday 30th March with the game between Scarlets and debutants, La Rochelle, which will be refereed by Luke Pearce of England.

On Sunday 1st April, England’s Wayne Barnes will be in the middle at Stade Marcel-Michelin for the all-French clash of last season’s defeated Champions Cup finalists, ASM Clermont Auvergne, and Racing 92.

Meanwhile in the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals, John Lacey of the IRFU and Irish-born referee JP Doyle will take charge of two of the games.

Action will get underway on Friday 30th March when Newcastle Falcons and Brive meet at Kingston Park with Tipperary man John Lacey in charge. His fellow Irishman, England-based JP Doyle, will be the man in the middle the same evening when top-ranked Pau and holders, Stade Francais Paris, clash at Stade du Hameau.

French referee Romain Poite will take charge of Connacht’s home quarter-final with Gloucester on Saturday 31st March, while the game between Edinburgh Rugby and the Cardiff Blues at BT Murrayfield, will be refereed by another Franchman, Mathieu Renal.