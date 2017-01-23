European Champions Cup Quarter and Semi-Final Details

Following six rounds of action, the qualifiers for the 2016-17 Champions Cup quarter-finals and their rankings at the conclusion of the pool stage are as follows:

1 ASM Clermont Auvergne (winner Pool 5 – 26 points)

2 Munster Rugby (winner Pool 1 – 24 points)

3 Saracens (winner Pool 3 – 24 points)

4 Leinster Rugby (winner Pool 4 – 23 points)

5 Wasps (winner Pool 2 – 22 points)

6 Glasgow Warriors (best pool runner-up – 19 points)

7 Toulouse (second best pool runner-up – 18 points)

8 RC Toulon (third best pool runner-up – 16 points)

The quarter-final matches to be played on 31 March / 1/2 April are as follows:

QF 1: (1) ASM Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon (8)

QF 2: (4) Leinster Rugby v Wasps (5)

QF 3: (3) Saracens v Glasgow Warriors (6)

QF 4: (2) Munster Rugby v Toulouse (7)

Exact dates, kick-off times and venues for the matches will be confirmed later this week.

The format for the semi-final matches in the competition recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home.

The semi-final matches will be played at venues designated by EPCR, and the following clubs will have home country advantage in their respective matches:

Semi-final 1

If ASM Clermont Auvergne (ranked No 1) and Leinster Rugby (ranked No 4) win their quarter-finals, Clermont will have home country advantage

If ASM Clermont Auvergne (ranked No 1) and Wasps (ranked No 5) win their quarter-finals, Wasps will have home country advantage

If RC Toulon (ranked No 8) and Leinster Rugby (ranked No 4) win their quarter-finals, Toulon will have home country advantage

If RC Toulon (ranked No 8) and Wasps (ranked No 5) win their quarter-finals,Wasps will have home country advantage

Semi-final 2

If Saracens (ranked No 3) and Munster Rugby (ranked No 2) win their quarter-finals, Munster will have home country advantage

If Saracens (ranked No 3) and Toulouse (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals,Toulouse will have home country advantage

If Glasgow Warriors (ranked No 6) and Munster Rugby (ranked No 2) win their quarter-finals, Glasgow will have home country advantage

If Glasgow Warriors (ranked No 6) and Toulouse (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, Glasgow will have home country advantage

Semi-finals: 21/22/23 April

2017 Champions Cup final: Saturday, 13 May; BT Murrayfield (17.00)