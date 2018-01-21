European Champions Cup Quarter-Finals Details

Following this weekend’s Round 6 action, the qualifiers for the 2017-18 Champions Cup quarter-finals and their rankings at the conclusion of the pool stage have been decided. Two Irish teams, Leinster and Munster, one team from Wales and England each, namely Scarlets and reigning Champions Saracens, as well as four Top14 teams from France: Clermont Auvergne, La Rochelle, Toulon and Racing 92 make up the eight quarter-finalists.

The ranking after the pool stages, as well as each team’s points total is as follows:

1 Leinster Rugby (winner Pool 3 – 27 points)

2 ASM Clermont Auvergne (winner Pool 2 – 22 points)

3 Munster Rugby (winner Pool 4 – 21 points)

4 Scarlets (winner Pool 5 – 21 points)

5 La Rochelle (winner Pool 1 – 20 points)

6 RC Toulon (best pool runner-up – 19 points)

7 Racing 92 (second best pool runner-up – 19 points)

8 Saracens (third best pool runner-up – 18 points)

The quarter-final matches to be played on 30/31 March and 1 April are as follows, with the first team listed having home advantage:

QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens.

QF 2: Scarlets v La Rochelle.

QF 3: Munster Rugby v RC Toulon.

QF 4: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92.

The exact dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage for the matches will be announced in the coming week.

Now that the Champions Cup quarter-final line-up has been confirmed, the semi-final pairings will be as follows:

Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens will play the winner of QF 2: Scarlets v La Rochelle

Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3: Munster Rugby v RC Toulon will play the winner of QF 4: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92

The format for the semi-final matches in the Champions Cup recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home.



The semi-final matches will be played at venues designated by EPCR, and the following clubs will have home country advantage in their respective matches:

Semi-final 1

If Leinster Rugby (ranked No 1) and Scarlets (ranked No 4) win their quarter-finals, Leinster will have home country advantage.

If Leinster Rugby (ranked No 1) and La Rochelle (ranked No 5) win their quarter-finals, La Rochelle will have home country advantage.

If Saracens (ranked No 8) and Scarlets (ranked No 4) win their quarter-finals, Saracens will have home country advantage.

If Saracens (ranked No 8) and La Rochelle (ranked No 5) win their quarter-finals, La Rochelle will have home country advantage.

Semi-final 2

If Munster Rugby (ranked No 3) and ASM Clermont Auvergne (ranked No 2) win their quarter-finals, Clermont will have home country advantage.

If Munster Rugby (ranked No 3) and Racing 92 (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, Racing 92 will have home country advantage.

If RC Toulon (ranked No 6) and ASM Clermont Auvergne (ranked No 2) win their quarter-finals, RC Toulon will have home country advantage.

If RC Toulon (ranked No 6) and Racing 92 (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, RC Toulon will have home country advantage

The Champions Cup semi-finals will be played the weekend of 21-22 April, with the 2018 Champions Cup Final set for Saturday, 12th May at San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao.