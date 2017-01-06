European Champions Cup Racing 92 v Munster – Saturday Kick Off 4.45pm – Live on Sky Sports

Munster, the Guinness Pro12 League leaders, travel to France this weekend to play Racing 92 in the fixture which was postponed following the untimely death of Munster legend Anthony Foley shortly after the beginning of this season’s European campaign.

The game is live on Sky Sports from Stade Yves-Du-Manoir with Englishman Matthew Carley the referee appointed for what will be an emotional fixture for the southern province.

No less than ten changes are made to the side that defeated Connacht last weekend as Munster resume Champions Cup action in the rescheduled round 1 encounter away to Racing 92 at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir tomorrow - ko 3.45pm (Irish time).

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus also names his first changed European side this season.

Five personnel changes are seen in the pack. Niall Scannell and John Ryan both return to join James Cronin in the front row while Donnacha Ryan comes into the second row in partnering Billy Holland who makes the positional switch from number 6.

Tommy O’Donnell has overcome an ankle injury sustained at the Sportsground last weekend to continue at openside with the returning duo of captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander taking charge at 6 and 8 respectively.

Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal resume their half back partnership, as do Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute in midfield.

Simon Zebo‘s return at fullback sees Andrew Conway move to the right wing with Ronan O’Mahony named on the opposite flank.

Included among the replacements, should he feature tomorrow, Keith Earls will make his 50th European appearance.

Along with those ruled out through injury, Jean Kleyn and Thomas Du Toit were unavailable for selection this week due to illness.

Munster also need just one try to reach 400 in Europe’s top flight and would become the third club to reach this milestone with Toulouse and Leicester Tigers.

Munster XV: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony – capt., Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Dave Foley, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Keith Earls, Francis Saili.

Ahead of the fixture here are some facts and statistics about the involvement of both teams in European competition.

Munster and Racing 92 have met twice previously in European competition: both matches in the 2012-13 pool stage were won by the home side on the day.

Munster have lost their last two away games against TOP 14 opposition, but have not lost more consecutive games away to French clubs since their first five matches from 1995 to 1998.

Munster have conceded two tries in their three games so far this season and are the only side in the tournament with a concession rate of less than one per game.

Both tries conceded by Munster have come in the final quarter and they are the only side yet to concede in the first hour of their matches

Racing have lost three of their four fixtures against Irish opposition in the Champions Cup.

Racing have lost their last four Champions Cup games, but have not lost more consecutive matches since a run of six defeats from 2010 to 2011.

Although they lost at home to Glasgow Warriors in Round 3, Racing have won six of their last seven home pool stage games with the victories coming by an average margin of 27 points.

Racing are one of just two teams (along with Leinster) yet to lose a scrum on their own put-in this season (17/17).