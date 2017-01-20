European Champions Cup Rugby – How the pools stand after Round 5

It’s the final weekend of pool matches in the Champions cup formerly the Heineken Cup rugby competition, we have the standings and the likely qualifiers.

Pool 1

Munster are through to the last eight of the tournament for a record 16th time and a win over Racing 92 at Thomond Park will guarantee them a home quarter-final. If Glasgow Warriors (14 points) manage to defeat Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, they will book their ticket to the quarter-finals as a best runner-up for the first time. However, a losing bonus point for the Scots could possibly be enough depending on how results pan out elsewhere.

Pool 2

Wasps (17 points) will be favourites to win at Zebre and secure their place in the knockout stage, but the clash of Toulouse (14 points) and Connacht (18 points) at Stade Ernest Wallon on Sunday promises to be a Round 6 classic. A victory for Connacht and it’s straightforward, the Irish province will be in the quarter-finals for the first time, but a win for Toulouse, and the calculators will be out in force. Keep in mind that if it comes to a match points head-to-head between the two clubs, Connacht have four points from their Round 1 success and Toulouse have one point.

Pool 3

Saracens are also through and a win over RC Toulon at Allianz Park will secure a home quarter-final for the holders for the second season in a row. If Toulon manage to hit their best form and snatch an away victory, they will reach the business end of the tournament for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Pool 4

Free-scoring Leinster might be on a roll, but they won’t find it easy at Castres where a fifth success of the campaign would guarantee that coveted home quarter-final. Both Montpellier (11 points), who are at home against Northampton Saints, and Castres (10 points) are still in the running for a best runner-up spot depending on results elsewhere.

Pool 5

Clermont are in pole position here and despite Exeter Chiefs’ best intentions at fortress Stade Marcel-Michelin on Saturday, they are looking good for a home quarter-final and possibly a No 1 seeding as well. However, both Exeter (11 points) and Bordeaux-Bégles (10 points), who travel to Ulster, remain in contention for a best runner-up spot.

Interestingly, since the tournament format was changed in 2014-15, the lowest total for a best runner-up to qualify for the quarter-finals is 17 points by Saracens.