European Champions Cup Rugby – Quarter-Finals Facts and Figures

European Rugby’s Champions Cup competition reaches the quarter-finals stage this weekend with both Munster (Saturday) and Leinster (Sunday) in action at home. Ahead of the games we take a look at some quarter-finals facts and figures and some milestone which may be reached Easter weekend.

The clubs in this season’s quarter-finals have a total of 13 European titles between them.

Home clubs have a 77% success rate at the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

Munster have reached the knockout stage for a record 17th time. In their previous nine home quarter-finals, they have only lost once, to Ulster in 2012. The Irish province also holds the record for the most quarter-final wins with 12.

ASM Clermont Auvergne have never lost a quarter-final at home, winning four out of four.

Saracens’ Owen Farrell, who is now up to 677 career points in the European Cup, is this season’s top scorer with 81. If Farrell is selected for Sunday’s match, it will be his 60th tournament appearance.

RC Toulon’s Chris Ashton is the all-time leading tournament try scorer with 38.

Friday night’s quarter-final will be the first match between Scarlets and La Rochelle.

Racing 92’s Leone Nakarawa tops the statistics categories for carries with 94 and for offloads with 17.

Maxime Machenaud of Racing 92, who has missed with just one of his 20 attempts, has the best goalkicking success rate this season with 95%.

Scarlets have reached the knockout stage for the first time since 2007.

If Toulon’s Mathieu Bastareaud plays against Munster on Saturday, it will be his 45th tournament appearance.

Leinster’s defeat to Leicester Tigers in 2005 is their only loss in their six home quarter-finals to date.

Scarlets Backs Coach, Stephen Jones, holds the record for penalties in a quarter-final match with eight kicked against Bath Rugby in 2002.

If selected for Sunday’s quarter-final, Johnny Sexton will make his 60th tournament appearance, and if selected, Saracens’ Schalk Brits will make his 50th appearance.

Only one top-ranked club following the pool stage – Saracens in 2016 – has gone on to win the tournament in the same season.