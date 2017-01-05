European Rugby Competitions – List of Irish referees appointmented

List of Irish rugby referees – The all-important qualification matches at the conclusion of the pool stage of the Champions Cup will kick-off on Friday, 13th January with the clash of Pool 4 leaders, Leinster, and last season’s Challenge Cup winners, Montpellier, which will be refereed by Irishman JP Doyle, who works under an RFU badge.

Doyle is among the referee appointments for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Round 5 and 6 fixtures which have been selected by a committee chaired by Joel Jutge, EPCR’s Head of Match Officials.

Ireland’s John Lacey will be in charge of another crunch Round 5 tie when Wasps host Toulouse at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday, 14th January, while England’s Luke Pearce will be in the middle when Pool 1 front-runners Glasgow Warriors take on Munster at Scotstoun Stadium later that day.

ASM Clermont Auvergne, who lead the way in Pool 5, meet Bordeaux-Bègles on Sunday, 15th January at Stade Chaban-Delmas where Nigel Owens of Wales will be in charge, and on the same day, France’s Jerome Garces has been appointed for the Pool 3 match between Scarlets and unbeaten Saracens at Parc y Scarlets.

The last coveted places in the knockout stage will be decided when Round 6 comes to a close on Sunday, 22nd January with the matches between Zebre and Wasps, and Toulouse and Connacht, which will be refereed by Ireland’s David Wilkinson and Wayne Barnes of England respectively.

European club rugby takes centre stage again this Saturday, 7th January, with the rescheduled Champions Cup fixture between Racing 92 and Munster at Stade Yves-du-Manoir where England’s Matthew Carley will be in charge.

The Challenge Cup, Round 5 matches get under way on Thursday, 12th January at Stade Jean Dauger with the tie between Bayonne and Pool 1 leaders, La Rochelle, which will be refereed by Dudley Phillips of Ireland. His fellow Irish referee, David Wilkinson, will take charge of the Pool 5 clash in Round 5 of the Challenge Cup between Harlequins and Edinburgh on Saturday 14th January at 3pm.

The culmination of this season’s European competition will take place in Edinburgh when BT Murrayfield hosts the 2017 Challenge Cup, Challenge Cup Qualifying Competition and Champions Cup finals on 12th and 13th May.