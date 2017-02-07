Former All Blacks employee charging with tapping room in Sydney

New Zealand Rugby have released the following statement following the announcement that New South Wales Police have charged a man in their investigation into a listening device found in a hotel team room in Sydney last year.

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said: “Frankly, the charge seems bizarre and unbelievable. It’s very hard to understand. The charged man has worked for the All Blacks, and many other organisations, for a long time and is someone who is trusted and well-respected by us.

“However, as with all cases before the courts, there has to be a due process that takes place and it is not right or proper for us to make any further comment as this could jeopardise the outcome of the case.”