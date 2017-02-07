Home / Rugby / Rugby: Irish Interest / Former All Blacks employee charging with tapping room in Sydney

February 7, 2017
New Zealand Rugby have released the following statement following the announcement that New South Wales Police have charged a man in their investigation into a listening device found in a hotel team room in Sydney last year.

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said: “Frankly, the charge seems bizarre and unbelievable. It’s very hard to understand.  The charged man has worked for the All Blacks, and many other organisations, for a long time and is someone who is trusted and well-respected by us.

“However, as with all cases before the courts, there has to be a due process that takes place and it is not right or proper for us to make any further comment as this could jeopardise the outcome of the case.”

 

