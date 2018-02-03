Four Munster Rugby players sign two-year contracts

Sammy Arnold, Darren O’Shea, Conor Oliver and Dan Goggin have all signed two-year contracts with Munster Rugby that will see them remain with the province until June 2020.

Arnold, who joined the southern province at the beginning of the 2016-17 season, endured a number of injury set-backs in his first year. The 21-year-old centre bounced back to impress on recent outings, making six starts in seven appearances and scoring three tries.

Former Munster Rugby academy player O’Shea returned to the province at the start of the 2016-17 season after completing two seasons in England with Worcester Warriors. The 25-year-old lock has made 21 appearances in the red jersey, scoring two tries.

Flanker Oliver will advance from a development to a full contract at the start of the 2018-19 season. The 22-year-old was named Munster Rugby Academy Player of the Year in 2017 and has 17 caps to his name. Following a lengthy lay-off due to a shoulder injury sustained during preseason, Oliver returned in late December to put in a man of the match performance against Connacht.

Dan Goggin will also advance to a full contract at the end of this season. The centre sustained a long-term knee injury against Treviso in the opening round of this season’s Guinness Pro14. The 23-year-old, who has made 15 appearances for the province, recently completed his rehabilitation to feature for Munster ‘A’ in round six of the British & Irish Cup.