Guinness Pro14 Rugby: Munster team v Ospreys at Irish Independent Park, Cork, tonight 5.30pm kick-off – Live on Sky Sports

Munster’s news Head Coach Johann van Graan has named his team for Saturday evening’s Guinness PRO14 game against Ospreys at Irish Independent Park in Cork.

South African van Graan, whose term in charge of the southern province begins in earnest today, has made two changes to the side that defeated Zebre in Parma last weekend.

Both Ian Keatley and John Ryan return to a Munster side going in search of a third Guinness Pro14 win in a row following their participation in the 2017 Guinness Series of Autumn internationals.

Simon Zebo (full-back), Darren Sweetnam and Munster’s top try scorer so far this season, seven-try Alex Wootton, will form the back three in Cork.

Rory Scannell and Sam Arnold are the chosen centre partnership, while the returning Keatley, and James Hart are named as half-backs.

Up front, John Ryan comes in at tighthead to partner Liam O’Connor, with Rhys Marshall chosen as the starting hooker. Captain Billy Holland and South African Jean Kleyn are in the second row.

An unchanged back row from the Zebre game last weekend sees Waterford’s Jack O’Donoghue named along with Chris Cloete and Robin Copeland.

Munster, who have 6 league wins this season, currently lie in second place in the Guinness Pro14 Conference A table on 31 points, substantially behind Glasgow Warriors (48 pts) who have played one game more than van Graan’s side.

This evening’s opponents, Ospreys, have earned just 11 points this season, and currently bring up the table in 11th place with 2 wins and 7 losses from their 9 games played.

Munster team:

15. Simon Zebo, 14. Darren Sweetnam, 13. Sam Arnold, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Alex Wootton, 10. Ian Keatley, 9. James Hart.

1. Liam O’Connor, 2. Rhys Marshall, 3. John Ryan, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Billy Holland (captain), 6. Jack O’Donoghue, 7. Chris Cloete, 8. Robin Copeland.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne, 17. Brian Scott, 18. Stephen Archer, 19. Darren O’Shea, 20. Seán O’Connor, 21. Duncan Williams, 22. JJ Hanrahan, 23. Calvin Nash.