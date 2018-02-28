Guinness Pro14 Rugby – Ulster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors Postponed

It has been announced that this Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 Round 17 game between Ulster Rugby and Glasgow Warriors has been postponed until the weekend of 20th-22nd April.

Because of the travel implications, a decision was made after consultation with both clubs due of the severe weather warnings in place across Ireland and Britain.

Glasgow Airport has experienced significant disruptions today (including closure) and due to extreme weather and with further inclement conditions forecast for Friday night in Belfast, those travelling to the stadium would likely be exposed to hazardous conditions which raises welfare concerns.

Details about a kick-off time and the exact date of the rearranged fixture will be released as soon as possible.

Ulster Rugby has asked supporters to retain their tickets as they will be valid for the rearranged game. Refunds are available from the point of purchase until Saturday 3rd March at 5pm.