Ireland Men’s Sevens squad – Leinster Academy players Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy and Jack Power involved

As the Ireland Men’s 7s programme continues its preparation for the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in June and July, IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy has named a 14-man squad to take part in a three day training camp in Portugal commencing on Friday this week.
The squad will train with the Portugal 7s and Spain 7s over the three days.
Included the squad are Leinster Academy players Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy and Jack Power, Ulster Academy’s Nick Timoney and Tom Stapley, Connacht Academy’s Conor Lowndes and Ed O’Keeffe and Munster Academy’s Steven McMahon and Greg O’Shea.
There are also a number of club players in the squad, with Buccaneers’ Jordan Conroy and Shane Layden, UCD’s Harry McNulty and Lansdowne’s John O’Donnell all included, as is exile Steve Toal-Lennon.
Ahead of the camp, Anthony Eddy said; “This weekend’s camp is another important part of our training programme as we work towards the Rugby Europe Grand Prix later in the year. Both Portugal and Spain are quality sides, and the players will gain valuable experience from testing themselves against this sort of opposition”.
Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad – Portugal Training Camp
Jordan Conroy – Buccaneers RFC
Hugo Keenan – UCD RFC / Leinster
Terry Kennedy – St. Mary’s College RFC / Leinster
Shane Layden – Buccaneers RFC
Conor Lowndes – Galwegians RFC / Connacht
Steve McMahon – Garryowen RFC / Munster
Harry McNulty – UCD RFC
John O’Donnell – Lansdowne FC
Ed O’Keeffe – Galwegians RFC / Connacht
Greg O’Shea – Shannon RFC / Munster
Jack Power – Clontarf FC / Leinster
Nick Timoney – Queen’s University Belfast / Ulster
Steve Toal-Lennon – Exile
Tom Stapley – Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster
Ireland Men’s Sevens Management
Anthony Eddy – IRFU Director of Sevens
Stan McDowell – Head Coach
James Topping – Team Manager
Marian Earls – S&C Coach
Barry Smith – Physiotherapist
Alan Walsh – Performance Analyst
Sam O’Byrne – Media & Communications
Dates for Rugby Europe Grand Prix:
Stage 1: Moscow (Russia) from 3 to 4 June
Stage 2: Lodz (Poland) from 10 to 11 June
Stage 3: Saint-Etienne (France) from 1 to 2 July
Stage 4: Exeter (England) from 15 to 16 July