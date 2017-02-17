Ireland Men’s Sevens squad – Leinster Academy players Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy and Jack Power involved

As the Ireland Men’s 7s programme continues its preparation for the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in June and July, IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy has named a 14-man squad to take part in a three day training camp in Portugal commencing on Friday this week.

The squad will train with the Portugal 7s and Spain 7s over the three days.

Included the squad are Leinster Academy players Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy and Jack Power, Ulster Academy’s Nick Timoney and Tom Stapley, Connacht Academy’s Conor Lowndes and Ed O’Keeffe and Munster Academy’s Steven McMahon and Greg O’Shea.

There are also a number of club players in the squad, with Buccaneers’ Jordan Conroy and Shane Layden, UCD’s Harry McNulty and Lansdowne’s John O’Donnell all included, as is exile Steve Toal-Lennon.

Ahead of the camp, Anthony Eddy said; “This weekend’s camp is another important part of our training programme as we work towards the Rugby Europe Grand Prix later in the year. Both Portugal and Spain are quality sides, and the players will gain valuable experience from testing themselves against this sort of opposition”.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad – Portugal Training Camp

Jordan Conroy – Buccaneers RFC

Hugo Keenan – UCD RFC / Leinster

Terry Kennedy – St. Mary’s College RFC / Leinster

Shane Layden – Buccaneers RFC

Conor Lowndes – Galwegians RFC / Connacht

Steve McMahon – Garryowen RFC / Munster

Harry McNulty – UCD RFC

John O’Donnell – Lansdowne FC

Ed O’Keeffe – Galwegians RFC / Connacht

Greg O’Shea – Shannon RFC / Munster

Jack Power – Clontarf FC / Leinster

Nick Timoney – Queen’s University Belfast / Ulster

Steve Toal-Lennon – Exile

Tom Stapley – Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster

Ireland Men’s Sevens Management

Anthony Eddy – IRFU Director of Sevens

Stan McDowell – Head Coach

James Topping – Team Manager

Marian Earls – S&C Coach

Barry Smith – Physiotherapist

Alan Walsh – Performance Analyst

Sam O’Byrne – Media & Communications

Dates for Rugby Europe Grand Prix:

Stage 1: Moscow (Russia) from 3 to 4 June

Stage 2: Lodz (Poland) from 10 to 11 June

Stage 3: Saint-Etienne (France) from 1 to 2 July

Stage 4: Exeter (England) from 15 to 16 July