Ireland rugby team fixtures for 2017

We have a list of fixtures for the Irish men’s rugby team, with Six Nations, summer tour to Japan and November Internationals.

It starts off with the opening Six nations fixture for the Irish team away to Scotland and Italy, followed by home game against France, away to Wales and finally a home fixture against England.

Saturday 4th February 2017

Scotland v Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh 2:25pm

England v France at Twickenham Stadium, London 4:50pm

Sunday 5th February 2017

Italy v Wales at Stadio Olimpico, Rome 2:00pm (GMT)

Saturday 11th February 2017 Italy v Ireland at Stadio Olimpico, Rome 2:25pm (GMT)

Wales v England at Principality Stadium, Cardiff 4:50pm Sunday 12th February 2017 France v Scotland at Stade de France, Paris 3:00pm (GMT

Saturday 25th February 2017

Scotland v Wales at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh 2:25pm

Ireland v France at Aviva Stadium, Dublin 4:50pm

Sunday 26th February 2017

England v Italy at Twickenham Stadium, London 3:00pm

Friday 10th March 2017 Wales v Ireland at Principality Stadium, Cardiff 8:05pm Saturday 11th March 2017 Italy v France at Stadio Olimpico, Rome 1:30pm (GMT)

England v Scotland at Twickenham Stadium, London 4:00pm

Saturday 18th March 2017 Scotland v Italy at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh 12:30pm

France v Wales at Stade de France, Paris 2:45pm (GMT)

Ireland v England at Aviva Stadium, Dublin 5:00pm

…….

IRELAND Summer Tour of Japan

Japan v IRELAND, Saturday 17th June, 2017

Japan v IRELAND, Saturday 24th June, 2017

Ireland November Internationals

Teams to be confirmed, likely dates are 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th of November

FIXTURES ARE ONLY A GUIDELINE