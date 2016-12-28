Home / Rugby / Rugby: Irish Interest / Ireland rugby team fixtures for 2017

Ireland rugby team fixtures for 2017

Updated: December 14, 2016
We have a list of fixtures for the Irish men’s rugby team, with Six Nations, summer tour to Japan and November Internationals.

It starts off with the opening Six nations fixture for the Irish team away to Scotland and Italy,  followed by home game against France, away to Wales and finally a home fixture against England.

Saturday 4th February 2017

  • Scotland v Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh 
  • England v France at Twickenham Stadium, London 

Sunday 5th February 2017

  • Italy v Wales at Stadio Olimpico, Rome 

Saturday 11th February 2017

  • Italy v Ireland at Stadio Olimpico, Rome 
  • Wales v England at Principality Stadium, Cardiff 

Sunday 12th February 2017

  • France v Scotland at Stade de France, Paris 

Saturday 25th February 2017

  • Scotland v Wales at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh 
  • Ireland v France at Aviva Stadium, Dublin 

Sunday 26th February 2017

  • England v Italy at Twickenham Stadium, London 

Friday 10th March 2017

  • Wales v Ireland at Principality Stadium, Cardiff 

Saturday 11th March 2017

  • Italy v France at Stadio Olimpico, Rome 
  • England v Scotland at Twickenham Stadium, London 

Saturday 18th March 2017

  • Scotland v Italy at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh 
  • France v Wales at Stade de France, Paris 
  • Ireland v England at Aviva Stadium, Dublin 

IRELAND Summer Tour of Japan
Japan v IRELAND, Saturday 17th June, 2017
Japan v IRELAND, Saturday 24th June, 2017

 

Ireland November Internationals

Teams to be confirmed, likely dates are 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th of November

 

FIXTURES ARE ONLY A GUIDELINE

One Comment

  1. Joe shannon

    12/28/2016 at 8:04 pm

    Hi I was wondering if you could tell me where you might think the November games 2017 will be held and who we will be playing? A good guess will do as I can start looking at time off ect

    Reply

