Ireland rugby team fixtures for 2017

We have a list of fixtures for the Irish men’s rugby team, with Six Nations, summer tour to Japan and November Internationals.
It starts off with the opening Six nations fixture for the Irish team away to Scotland and Italy, followed by home game against France, away to Wales and finally a home fixture against England.
Saturday 4th February 2017
- Scotland v Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
- England v France at Twickenham Stadium, London
Sunday 5th February 2017
- Italy v Wales at Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Saturday 11th February 2017
- Italy v Ireland at Stadio Olimpico, Rome
- Wales v England at Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Sunday 12th February 2017
- France v Scotland at Stade de France, Paris
Saturday 25th February 2017
- Scotland v Wales at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
- Ireland v France at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Sunday 26th February 2017
- England v Italy at Twickenham Stadium, London
Friday 10th March 2017
- Wales v Ireland at Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Saturday 11th March 2017
- Italy v France at Stadio Olimpico, Rome
- England v Scotland at Twickenham Stadium, London
Saturday 18th March 2017
- Scotland v Italy at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
- France v Wales at Stade de France, Paris
- Ireland v England at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
…….
IRELAND Summer Tour of Japan
Japan v IRELAND, Saturday 17th June, 2017
Japan v IRELAND, Saturday 24th June, 2017
Ireland November Internationals
Teams to be confirmed, likely dates are 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th of November
FIXTURES ARE ONLY A GUIDELINE
Joe shannon
12/28/2016 at 8:04 pm
Hi I was wondering if you could tell me where you might think the November games 2017 will be held and who we will be playing? A good guess will do as I can start looking at time off ect