Ireland Rugby Team to play Japan – Kick off time 6am Saturday, Live on Eir Sport

We have team news f0r the Irish Rugby team to play Japan on Saturday morning, start is 6am Irish time, the game is live on Eir Sport.

It’s a very early start for Irish rugby fans but once the match is over fans can start watching the Lions play the Maori All Blacks at 8:30am.

Ireland captain Rhys Ruddock is joined in the backrow by Dan Leavy and Jack Conan. Quinn Roux and Devin Toner are paired in the second row with Cian Healy, Niall Scannell and John Ryan filling the front row positions.

Luke McGrath makes his first start for Ireland at scrum-half and his half-back partner is Paddy Jackson. Rory Scannell starts at inside centre alongside Garry Ringrose in midfield and there is an all Munster back three combination with Simon Zebo at fullback and Keith Earls and Andrew Conway named on the wings.

There are two uncapped players among the replacements – Kieran Treadwell and Rory O’Loughlin alongside James Tracy, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Jack O’Donoghue, Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O’Halloran.

The match kicks off at 14:00 local time (06:00 Irish time) and is being broadcast by Eir in ROI.

IRELAND v Japan – Ecopa Stadium, Shizuoka, Japan