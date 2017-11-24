Ireland Rugby Team v Argentina at Aviva Stadium, Saturday 5.30pm kick-off – Live on RTÉ

Joe Schmidt has made changes to his team for Saturday’s final game in the 2017 Guinness Series as Ireland host Argentina at the Aviva Stadium with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Schmidt’s side are unbeaten in their November international series so far following victories over South Africa and Fiji, and will be hoping to complete a clean sweep of wins by defeating their old rivals Argentina.

While many of the fringe players got their opportunity against Fiji last Saturday, the Ireland Head Coach now reverts to his main players for this weekend’s encounter.

While centre Robbie Henshaw misses out with a hamstring injury, both Andrew Conway, who was man of the match in the game against South Africa, and Leinster’s Devin Toner fail to make the starting line-up, though both are included on the bench.

With Henshaw on the sideline, Chris Farrell, who debuted against Fiji, maintains his place at outside centre, while New Zealand-born Bundee Aki, who won his first Ireland cap against South Africa a fortnight ago, will play inside centre.

Adam Byrne will make his Ireland debut when he plays on the right wing. The 23 year-old Ireland Men’s Sevens player will have Jacob Stockdale on the opposite wing, with Rob Kearney at fullback making up the back three.

Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray are the half back pairing, while Rory Best captains the side from the front row. The Banbridge clubman will have the Leinster duo of Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong as props.

James Ryan will become Ireland’s youngest starting lock in the professional rugby era when, at 21 years of age, he partners Iain Henderson in the second row.

The back row is made up of Munster’s captain Peter O’Mahony, Seán O’Brien, and CJ Stander.

As well as Conway and Toner on the bench, Joe Schmidt has named Ian Keatley, Luke McGrath, Rhys Ruddock, James Tracy, Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan.

Ireland team:

15. Rob Kearney, 14. Adam Byrne, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. Jacob Stockdale, 10. Jonathan Sexton, 9. Conor Murray.

1. Cian Healy, 2. Rory Best (captain), 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. James Ryan, 5. Iain Henderson, 6. Peter O’Mahony, 7. Seán O’Brien, 8. CJ Stander.

Replacements:

16. James Tracy, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. John Ryan, 19. Devin Toner, 20. Rhys Ruddock, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Ian Keatley, 23. Andrew Conway.