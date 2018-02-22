Ireland Team News v Wales, Saturday 2.15pm kick-off

Ireland Rugby Head Coach Joe Schmidt has made five changes to his side to face Wales in the NatWest 6 Nations Championship at The Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Injuries to Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw account for three of the changes to the team that defeated Italy in their first home fixture of the season two weeks ago.

Andrew Porter replaces Furlong in the front row, James Ryan will play in the second, with Munster’s Chris Farrell named in the centre to partner Bundee Aki.

Cian Healy replacing Jack McGrath at loosehead and South African-born CJ Stander chosen at No. 8 are the other two changes to the side from the Italian game.

Schmidt has named Connacht’s Quinn Roux on the bench, alongside Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin, John Ryan, Jack Conan, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery and Fergus McFadden.

Ireland has not lost a home game in the NatWest 6 Nations since a 6-12 loss to England in 2013.

Ireland team:

15. Rob Kearney, 14. Keith Earls, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. Jacob Stockdale, 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Conor Murray.

1. Cian Healy, 2. Rory Best (captain), 3. Andrew Porter, 4. James Ryan, 5. Devin Toner, 6. Peter O’Mahony, 7. Dan Leavy, 8. CJ Stander.

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. John Ryan, 19. Quinn Roux, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Fergus McFadden.