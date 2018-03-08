Ireland Team v Scotland, Saturday 2.15pm kick-off

Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt has made two changes to his side for Saturday’s NatWest 6 Nations clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium (2.15pm kick-off) with Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong named to start at centre and prop respectively.

Twenty-three year old Ringrose replaces the injured Chris Farrell at outside centre and will partner Bundee Aki, while Furlong has recovered from a hamstring injury and regains his place in the front row instead of Andrew Porter.

Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton are named at 9 and 10 respectively with Rob Kearney, Keith Earls and 21 year old Jacob Stockdale, a scorer of 8 tries in seven International test matches, forming the back-three for the fourth successive game.

Captain Rory Best, in search of his 16th win in 25 Tests as Ireland captain, leads the front row where he will scrum down with the returning Furlong and Cian Healy, who will be earning his 76th International cap.

Leinster colleagues James Ryan and Devin Toner are named in the second row, while the loose forwards remain Dan Leavy, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Ireland Team:

15. Rob Kearney, 14. Keith Earls, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. Jacob Stockdale, 10. Jonathan Sexton, 9. Conor Murray.

1. Cian Healy, 2. Rory Best (captain), 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. James Ryan, 5. Devin Toner, 6. Peter O’Mahony, 7. Dan Leavy, 8. CJ Stander.

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Andrew Porter, 19. Iain Henderson, 20. Jordi Murphy, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Jordan Larmour.

Ireland narrowly defeated the French in Paris in Round 1, and followed it up with home victories over both Italy and Wales as they seek their first Six Nations title since 2015.

There will be live TV coverage of Saturday’s game on TV3.