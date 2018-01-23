Irish among 15 nominees for EPCR European Player of the Year 2018 Award

Players from eight different clubs and all three European professional leagues are among the 15 nominees for the EPCR European Player of the Year 2018 award.

Leinster Rugby’s 100 per cent record in the Champions Cup pool stage has seen four of their squad – Scott Fardy, Tadhg Furlong, Isa Nacewa and Jonathan Sexton – nominated for one of the most prestigious individual accolades in world rugby.

La Rochelle performances in their Champions Cup debut has earned nominations for Levani Botia, Dany Priso and Victor Vito, whilst the ASM Clermont Auvergne’s Morgan Parra and Alivereti Raka, as well Tadhg Beirne and Gareth Davies of the Scarlets, are included in the star-studded list which was selected by a panel of renowned rugby experts.

Last year’s winner, Saracens and England’s Owen Farrell, who received the inaugural Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy as well as one million air miles from Turkish Airlines, is included again this year.

Voting for the award is open now on ChampionsCupRugby.com and fans will be in the running to win two VIP tickets to the Challenge Cup and Champions Cup finals in Bilbao next May with one night’s accommodation courtesy of EPCR.

The list will be reduced to five players in April following the Champions Cup semi-finals by a combination of the public vote and the verdict of the panel of judges.

The voting will then be reopened and the winner of the 2018 award will be announced after the Champions Cup final in Bilbao on Saturday, 12 May.



EPCR European Player of the Year award 2018 nominees



Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets).

Levani Botia (La Rochelle).

Gareth Davies (Scarlets).

Scott Fardy (Leinster Rugby).

Owen Farrell (Saracens).

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby).

Conor Murray (Munster Rugby).

Isa Nacewa (Leinster Rugby).

Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92).

Morgan Parra (ASM Clermont Auvergne).

Dany Priso (La Rochelle).

Alivereti Raka (ASM Clermont Auvergne).

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster Rugby).

Josua Tuisova (RC Toulon).

Victor Vito (La Rochelle).