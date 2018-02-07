Irish Rugby team news; Josh Van Der Flier out for the season

Leinster and Ireland backrow Josh Van Der Flier will sit out the rest of the Six Nations as well as the season after suffering a knee ligament injury during Ireland’s dramatic 15-13 victory over France on Saturday.

The injury happened just before half time in Paris with his clubmate Dan Leavy replacing him.

Leavy will be in prime position to start this weekend against Italy even if Jordi Murphy is also available while there has been some other injury news from the team base at Carton House.

Munster man James Cronin has returned to his province after originally filling in for Dave Kilcoyne who is now back after recovering from a knee injury.

Cronin will now be available to Munster who play Zebre in the pro 14 at Thomond Park on Saturday night.

Fellow clubmate Andrew Conway is also back at the club recovering with Joe Schmidt calling up Jack O’Donoghue in place of Van Der Flier while Barry Daly is in for the stricken Conway.

The Irish boss is also maintaining the faith that the Leinster duo of Sean O’Brien and Garry Ringrose may see some action before the tournament is out.