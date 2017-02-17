Israel Dagg commits to All Blacks until 2019

28-year-old All Black back Israel Dagg has confirmed that he has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby, the BNZ Crusaders and Hawke’s Bay Magpies until 2019, spurning offers from overseas in the process.

“There’s no doubt that there were some attractive offers to consider,” Dagg said, “but at the end of the day I love my life here in New Zealand with my family, friends and team mates and I’m not ready to give that up. I still feel blessed every time I pull on the jersey for the All Blacks, Crusaders or Magpies so I consider it an honour to be able to keep working hard to earn that right for the next three years.”

Dagg’s re-commitment is back-to-back fantastic news for New Zealand Rugby, coming shortly after his team mate Ben Smith re-signed with New Zealand Rugby.

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said: “To have a player of Israel’s ability and versatility re-sign is a major lift for all levels of New Zealand Rugby.”

Israel Dagg is All Black No 1101, has played 61 Tests for the All Blacks, and has scored 128 points (24 tries, one conversion, two penalties). He stormed onto the national rugby scene in New Zealand for Hawke’s Bay at Under 16 level, and became one of the few players to be selected for a provincial side while still in high school when he made the Magpies team in 2006. He was selected for the Highlanders in 2009 and made his All Blacks debut against Ireland in June the following year, a week after his 22nd birthday. The Crusaders signed him in 2011 and he has played 74 games for them since. With his Crusaders and Highlanders caps combined, Dagg will mark 100 Super Rugby games the first time he takes the field for the BNZ Crusaders in 2017.