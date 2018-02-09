Joy Neville set to make history this weekend in reffing first League game

Limerick’s Joy Neville will make history this weekend when she becomes the first woman to referee a game in the Pro14.

The game in question is Ulster v Southern Kings in Belfast on Friday night and it marks another huge step in her career.

Neville was named World referee of the year at a banquet back in November and has previously officiated on a Challenge Cup game between Bordeaux Begles and Enisei Stm where she became the first female to ref a professional game as well as numerous lower grade International matches.

She is also one of the first female referees to take charge of a Men’s International game.

All of this happened in 2017 and culminated in her taking charge of England and New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup Final held here in Ireland.

This is just another step on the ladder for the former Irish International who achieved 70 caps as well as a Grand Slam Title during her time playing for her country and she tweeted her delight at getting the game, ”extremely excited about this next opportunity”.