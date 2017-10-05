Kildare lock Tadhg Beirne to join Munster Rugby for the 2018-19 season

Munster Rugby and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) have confirmed the return to Irish provincial rugby of 6’ 6”, Co. Kildare-born lock Tadhg Beirne who will join the southern province on a two-year contract from the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

The 25-year-old lock currently plays in Wales with Scarlets for whom he has made 29 competitive appearances to date after making the move abroad from Leinster at the start of the 2016-17 season.

Last May the former Leinster player produced an outstanding performance for the Welsh outfit in their Guinness PRO12 title win in Dublin.

Beirne is a former Ireland U20s player who featured in all of Ireland’s games during the 2012 U20s 6 Nations and Junior World Championship. At Munster, Beirne will link up again with JJ Hanrahan, Chris Farrell and Niall Scannell, all of whom he played with at underage level.