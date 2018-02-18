Lansdowne & Ballynahinch leaders of Ulster Bank League Divisions 1A & 1B respectively

In Division 1A of the Ulster Bank League, tries from Alan Tynan and Gavin Coombes saw Young Munster edged out Cork Constitution 15-11 at Tom Clifford Park on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Munster Academy pair’s crucial scores saw the Limerick side move into fifth position in the table after their fifth successive victory. Cork Con, who had led 11-8 thanks to a Gerry Hurley try, have now lost their last four league meetings with Munsters, but remain right in the play-off mix.

Lansdowne are on the cusp of sealing a home semi-final as the Dublin side sits 13 points clear at the top of the table. Five clubs, Terenure College, Cork Con, Garryowen, Young Munster and Clontarf, are covered by just six points and locked in a battle for second place and the two other play-off berths.

Garryowen defeated UCD at Belfield, winning 17-0. Brothers Liam and Neil Cronin combined for a total of 12 points: Liam scored a try while Neil kicked seven points. Ireland Under-20 hooker Diarmuid Barron was sprung from the bench to touch down from a late second half maul.

Bottom side Buccaneers, who had an early 14-point lead against Dublin University, saw the college side emerge victorious on a 21-17 score line, with Trinity moving out of the bottom two as a result of this win. Alex McDonald and Sam Pim cancelled out tries from Cian Romaine and Conor McKeon, with Tommy Whittle’s two penalties after the break proving decisive for Trinity.

In Division 1B, returning centre James Hume made a try-scoring debut for Banbridge in their 29-14 bonus point win away to leaders Ballynahinch. Captain Adam Ervine scored a brace, with Nick Hayes also touching down for Bann, who now, along with Shannon, find themselves just a point behind the league leaders on 46 points.

Second half tries from Paul Kiernan and John Poland guided fourth-placed UCC to a 22-19 win at Old Wesley, who now find themselves just one position from bottom. Connacht out-half Steve Crosbie kicked 14 points, including all four conversions, in Old Belvedere’s 34-19 defeat of bottom side Dolphin.

Ballymena lifted themselves out of the bottom two with a 26-8 success against Johne Murphy’s Naas. Clive Ross’ 72nd-minute try secured the bonus point after his young back row colleague Azur Allison’s score had started a run of 19 unanswered points for the Braidmen.