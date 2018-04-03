Leinster & Munster Champions Cup semi-finals details

Details of the semi-finals of both the European Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup have been announced.

Leinster Rugby’s Aviva Stadium semi-final against fellow Guinness Pro14 side Scarlets will take place on Saturday 21st April with a 3.30pm kick-off.

Munster Rugby’s away semi-final to Donnacha Ryan’s Racing 92 side will take place at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux on Sunday 22nd April, with a 3.15pm kick off (Irish time).

The full details, as well as TV coverage, for the semi-finals of both European Rugby competitions are as follows.

Champions Cup semi-finals

(Kick-offs local time)

Saturday, 21st April 2018

Leinster Rugby v Scarlets

Aviva Stadium (Dublin) 15.30

Sky Sports/beIN SPORTS



Sunday, 22nd April 2018

Racing 92 v Munster Rugby

Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux) 16.15

FR2/BT Sport/beIN SPORTS

Challenge Cup semi-finals

(Kick-offs local time)

Friday, 20th April 2018

Gloucester Rugby v Newcastle Falcons

Kingsholm Stadium 19.45

BT Sport/beIN SPORTS



Saturday, 21st April 2018

Cardiff Blues v Pau

Cardiff Arms Park 13.00

Sky Sports/FR4/beIN SPORTS