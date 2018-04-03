Leinster & Munster Champions Cup semi-finals details

Details of the semi-finals of both the European Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup have been announced.
Leinster Rugby’s Aviva Stadium semi-final against fellow Guinness Pro14 side Scarlets will take place on Saturday 21st April with a 3.30pm kick-off.
Munster Rugby’s away semi-final to Donnacha Ryan’s Racing 92 side will take place at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux on Sunday 22nd April, with a 3.15pm kick off (Irish time).
The full details, as well as TV coverage, for the semi-finals of both European Rugby competitions are as follows.
Champions Cup semi-finals
(Kick-offs local time)
Saturday, 21st April 2018
Leinster Rugby v Scarlets
Aviva Stadium (Dublin) 15.30
Sky Sports/beIN SPORTS
Sunday, 22nd April 2018
Racing 92 v Munster Rugby
Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux) 16.15
FR2/BT Sport/beIN SPORTS
Challenge Cup semi-finals
(Kick-offs local time)
Friday, 20th April 2018
Gloucester Rugby v Newcastle Falcons
Kingsholm Stadium 19.45
BT Sport/beIN SPORTS
Saturday, 21st April 2018
Cardiff Blues v Pau
Cardiff Arms Park 13.00
Sky Sports/FR4/beIN SPORTS