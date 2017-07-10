Leinster rugby news – Garry Ringrose ruled till Christmas due to injury

It’s bad news for Leinster and Irish rugby fans with the news that Garry Ringrose looks set to ruled till Christmas.

Leinster Rugby confirmed that Ringrose underwent an operation last Monday.

The operation to address an ongoing shoulder issue was successful but Ringrose will be out for 4-5 months, depending on his rehabilitation.

Ringrose started in all three of Ireland’s summer tour fixtures against USA and Japan, scoring two tries and kicking one conversion.

This came at the end of a season in which Ringrose started 17 games for Leinster (nine Guinness PRO12, eight Champions Cup), scoring seven tries (four PRO12, three Champions Cup).