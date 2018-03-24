Leinster Rugby Team News v Ospreys – Saturday 7.35pm kick-off – Live on S4C

Leinster Rugby’s Head Coach Leo Cullen has named his 23-man squad for the trip to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday when the former European Champions play Ospreys in the Guinness PRO14.

Cullen’s men lead Guinness PRO14 Conference B by three points from Scarlets who face Munster Rugby at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Luke McGrath return from a knee injury sustained against Scarlets last month and will captain Leinster. He will be partnered in the half-backs by Ross Byrne at out-half.

Noel Reid, who is just three appearances short of a century of Leinster appearances, starts in midfield with Rory O’Loughlin.

Joey Carbery, who is returning from Ireland duty, is named at full-back, with Fergus McFadden on the right wing and Barry Daly on the left.

Ireland internationals Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin and Andrew Porter will constitute Leinster’s front row, with Ross Molony and Scott Fardy forming the second-row partnership.

Jordi Murphy is chosen at openside flanker, with Jack Conan and Josh Murphy completing the back row.

Leinster Team:

15. Joey Carbery, 14. Fergus McFadden, 13. Rory O’Loughlin, 12. Noel Reid, 11. Barry Daly, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Luke McGrath (captain).

1. Jack McGrath, 2. Seán Cronin, 3. Andrew Porter, 4. Ross Molony, 5. Scott Fardy, 6. Josh Murphy, 7. Jordi Murphy, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements:

16. James Tracy, 17. Ed Byrne, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Ian Nagle, 20. Max Deegan, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Dave Kearney, 23. Adam Byrne.