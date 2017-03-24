Leinster Rugby Team to play Cardiff Blues – Kick Off: 3.00pm Saturday – live on TG4/SKY Sports

Leinster Rugby has named their team to play Cardiff Blues in the RDS Arena (Kick Off: 3.00pm - live on TG4/SKY Sports).

After two weekends with no Guinness PRO12 championship action, Cullen has been able to recall a number of players that had been out through injury.

Isa Nacewa comes back in to captain the side on the left wing with Adam Byrne on the right and Joey Carbery selected at full back.

Noel Reid is again selected in the number 12 jersey for the 14th time this season with Rory O’Loughlin returning from shoulder injury to fill the number 13 jersey beside him.

Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne start together as outhalves for the first time since the New Year’s Eve win over Ulster. McGrath wins his 70th cap for Leinster.

In the pack Cian Healy returns from international duty to pack down beside fellow internationals Richardt Strauss and Michael Bent.

Ross Molony and Hayden Triggs partner in the second row.

Fresh from his 6 Nations debut against England last weekend, Dan Leavy returns to Leinster duty at blind side, with Josh van der Flier back from shoulder injury at open side.

Rhys Ruddock starts at number eight for only the second time this season. His first appearance at the base of the scrum was also against Cardiff Blues in October where he scored the only try of the game in a 13-16 away win for Leinster.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Joey Carbery (16)

14. Adam Byrne (18)

13. Rory O’Loughlin (16)

12. Noel Reid (78)

11. Isa Nacewa (164) CAPTAIN

10. Ross Byrne (18)

9. Luke McGrath (69)

1. Cian Healy (167)

2. Richardt Strauss (141)

3. Michael Bent (81)

4. Ross Molony (38)

5. Hayden Triggs (25)

6. Dan Leavy (32)

7. Josh van der Flier (38)

8. Rhys Ruddock (125)

16. James Tracy (35)

17. Peter Dooley (33)

18. Mike Ross (148)

19. Mick Kearney (18)

20. Max Deegan (3)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (22)

22. Tom Daly (6)

23. Fergus McFadden (146)