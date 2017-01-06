Leinster team to play Zebre on Friday Kick Off 7.35pm – Live on TG4

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has announced his matchday 23 to take on Zebre in the Guinness PRO12 in the RDS (Kick Off: 7.35pm – live on TG4).

There are seven changes from the team that defeated Ulster in Round 12 last weekend as Leinster finished out the calendar year unbeaten in the RDS Arena.

Three internationals return in the backs with Zane Kirchner taking up his place at full back, as Adam Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin continuing on the wings.

The second change sees Robbie Henshaw come in to the number 13 jersey to partner Garry Ringrose in the centre.

The final change is in the half backs with Johnny Sexton making his much awaited reappearance for Leinster. He will captain the team from number 10, partnering Luke McGrath who continues at scrumhalf.

In the pack, Cian Healy and James Tracy start alongside Michael Bent who will win his 75th cap for the province.

Devin Toner and Hayden Triggs are again selected as the second row combination but there are two final additions in the back row.

Dan Leavy starts at blindside flanker, with Jack Conan coming in at the base of the scrum in the number eight jersey. Seán O’Brien starts again this week but with Leavy starting at six, O’Brien swaps across and fills the number seven jersey for the final Guinness PRO12 game before attention turns to the Champions Cup.

On the bench Seán Cronin is in line to win his 125th cap for the province should he be introduced at some stage.

Leinster team:

15. Zane Kirchner, 14. Adam Byrne, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Rory O’Loughlin, 10. Johnny Sexton (captain), 9. Luke McGrath.

1. Cian Healy, 2. James Tracy, 3. Michael Bent, 4. Devin Toner, 5. Hayden Triggs, 6. Dan Leavy, 7. Seán O’Brien, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Tadhg Furlong, 19. Rhys Ruddock, 20. Jamie Heaslip, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Noel Reid.