Leinster team v Montpellier at the RDS, Friday Kick off 7.45pm – Live on Sky Sports

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has named his match day 23 to face Montpellier in Round 5 of the Champions Cup Friday evening in the RDS Arena (Kick Off: 7.45pm).

He makes five changes in total to the team that defeated Zebre in the Guinness PRO12 last weekend with one in the backs and four in the pack for what is expected to be a sell-out game.

Captain Isa Nacewa comes in to full back with Adam Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin set to continue on the wings, with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose the midfield partnership.

Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton will line up in the half backs.

In the front row Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong start this weekend with James Tracy continuing at hooker. Devin Toner and Hayden Triggs line up in the second row behind them.

In the back row only Jack Conan is retained but he moves to blind side flanker from No. 8 while Josh van der Flier, who missed out on selection last weekend through illness, comes in at open side. Jamie Heaslip who scored a try off the bench last weekend, starts this weekend at No. 8.

Leinster team:

15. Isa Nacewa (captain), 14. Adam Byrne, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Rory O’Loughlin, 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Luke McGrath.

1. Jack McGrath, 2. James Tracy, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Devin Toner, 5. Hayden Triggs, 6. Jack Conan, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements:

16. Richardt Strauss, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Dan Leavy, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Rob Kearney.

Leinster v Montpellier Facts

This will be the fourth meeting between the clubs with honours even so far – one win each and a draw.

Leinster have won 20 of their last 22 home games against TOP 14 opposition in the competition. RC Toulon (2015) and ASM Clermont Auvergne (2012) are the only French sides to have tasted success in Dublin in that time.

Montpellier have lost their last seven away games in the tournament.

If Pool 4 leaders, Leinster, manage to win, they will be guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals.

Isa Nacewa has scored the joint most points in the Champions Cup this season (67, level with Owen Farrell of Saracens) and has scored more tries than any other player (5).

The three-time champions, Leinster, are the only side with a 100% scrum success rate (26/26).

Leinster have conceded a competition low 28 penalties to date this season.

The last time Leinster defeated Montpellier at the RDS (Round 6, 2012), they went on to win the tournament.

Johnny Sexton needs five points to reach 500 for the tournament.