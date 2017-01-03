Leinster totally dominant against Ulster at RDS but fail to achieve bonus point

A dominant performance from Leinster saw them comfortably defeat provincial rivals Ulster 22-7 at the RDS on New Year’s Eve.

A stronger Leinster team than the one chosen by Leo Cullen for the St. Stephen’s Day trip to Thomond Park saw Leinster exert early pressure through Isa Nacewa. The home side took the lead with an excellent individual try from Rory O’Loughlin shortly after Ruan Pienaar had missed an opportunity to put the visitors ahead through a penalty in the second minute. O’Loughlin showed great pace in front of the Grandstand as he broke through midfield, showing great pace and ability to evade potential tackles from Ulster, finally evading Paul Marshall, to open Leinster’s scoring in the 7th minute of the game.

Pienaar soon missed his 2nd penalty opportunity of the day as he failed to judge the strong wind in the RDS arena, seeing his kick go to the right of the posts and wide. The two missed penalties from the South African left the Ulstermen looking very nervy at a venue where they have had little success in recent visits.

Ulster conceded a penalty for a high tackle on Seán Cronin in the 17th minute. Isa Nacewa, as accurate as ever, scored the penalty to leave Leinster 10-0 in front.

A second Leinster try resulted from a training ground lineout move. Seán Cronin’s throw-in was caught by Jack McGrath and as a hole opened in front of him, he popped the ball to his colleague Luke McGrath who had open space to the try line. Nacewa succeeded with his third kick of the day in converting McGrath’s try to leave Leinster 17-0 ahead at half-time.

An early second half score came for Leinster when a grubber kick through found a grateful Rory O’Loughlin to touch down for his second try of the game. The resultant conversion effort was Nacewa’s first missed kick of the day, leaving Leinster leading 22-0.

Jack McGrath was yellow carded for being off his feet in tackling Darren Cave as the Ulster player went for the try line. This was the result of Ulster’s best passage of play in the game. The scrum that followed saw the ball almost intercepted by Nacewa who drew on the ball to send play to halfway. Ulster attempted to up the pressure, but despite Leinster being a man short for 10 minutes, the visitors failed to score due to a dogged home defence.

With both teams emptying their benches from around the 60th minute, much of the momentum Leinster had in the first half was lost as they went in search of a fourth try and a crucial bonus point.

Ulster finally scored after 66 minutes when fullback Charles Piutau scored his 4th try of the season. A successful conversion from Ruan Pienaar left the score 22-7 to Leinster.

In a game in which Leinster were fully in control from beginning to end, this will be seen as a bonus point that got away.