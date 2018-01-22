Leo Cullen’s reaction to Leinster Rugby v Saracens on Easter Weekend

Leinster Rugby will play Saracens in the European Rugby Champions Cup Quarter-Final on the weekend of 30th March 2018 (Easter weekend) in the Aviva Stadium.

“Our focus all along was to just get out of our pool given that we were drawn against three teams at the top of their respective domestic competitions. The players and the back room staff have worked incredibly hard to achieve that goal and to achieve the home Quarter-Final in the Aviva Stadium on Easter weekend.

“The challenge doesn’t get any easier against a Saracens team looking for three Champion Cup titles in a row. They’re well coached under Mark McCall and have an array of English and foreign talent at their disposal and they’re showing good form in Europe and in the Premiership. They’re the top try scorers in both competitions so we’re under no illusions as to the task ahead.

“It’s a while away yet but great to know who we have and we can start planning. It’s a challenge that we very much look forward to and I know the Leinster supporters will respond in kind to make it a brilliant occasion at the Aviva.”

The next Leinster Rugby media event will be on Monday, 5th February 2018 at 12.15pm in Leinster Rugby HQ, UCD.