Les Kiss to leave Ulster Rugby effective immediately

Ulster Rugby can confirm that Les Kiss will be leaving his post as Director of Rugby by mutual consent, effective immediately.

Ulster Rugby would like to thank Les for his commitment and wish him well in his future career.

Head Coach, Jono Gibbes, will assume responsibility for all coaching matters and will lead the current coaching team of Dwayne Peel, Aaron Dundon and Niall Malone. A review will be conducted to ascertain if additional coaching expertise is required.

Operations Director, Bryn Cunningham, will manage the off-field operations of the professional team.