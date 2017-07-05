Lions 2017 in New Zealand – Lions to visit Waitangi to experience NZ’s culture & traditions

New Zealand Rugby and the Waitangi Treaty Grounds have confirmed that the British and Irish Lions squad and support staff would receive a special welcome at the Treaty Grounds on 4 June 2017.

The event, which will be open to the public, will see the team receive a traditional Pōwhiri and be welcomed into the famous Whare Rūnanga (meeting house).

Waitangi Treaty Grounds Chief Executive Greg McManus said he was delighted the visitors had committed to visiting Waitangi the day after their opening match of the DHL NZ Lions Series.

“It will be an honour to have the British & Irish Lions at the birthplace of the nation and it is fitting the team has accepted the invitation to be welcomed onto Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

“There could be no more appropriate place to welcome the team and their supporters to our shores as they embark on their six-week tour of New Zealand.”

British & Irish Lions Tour Manager, John Spencer said the team saw the planned welcome at Waitangi as an important introduction to New Zealand’s culture and traditions.

“The welcome at Waitangi will be a moving experience for all our team and one that I know they are looking forward to.

“Being culturally prepared for our tour of New Zealand is important to us and something we intend to embrace by sharing some of our team’s cultures, whether it be in English, Welsh, Scottish or Irish.”

The Lions journey to the meeting house will involve a Taua (Warrior contingent) including a three-part challenge with each kaiwero (challenger) presenting a taki (offering) on the ground in front of three selected Lions representatives. This part of the ceremony will conclude with a karanga (call of welcome) and haka.

The pōwhiri ceremony will begin in front of the ceremonial war canoe Ngātokimatawhaorua and conclude at Te Whare Rūngnga with whaikōrero (speeches) and waiata from both sides before a customary shared meal.

Tickets are on sale for the opening match of the DHL NZ Lions Series featuring the Lions against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians on 3 June at Toll Stadium, Whangarei at www.nzlionsseries17.com