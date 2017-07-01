Lions get result against All Blacks in second test to keep series alive

The British and Irish Lions got the result they needed in the second test against New Zealand, coming from 9pts down to win 21-24.

The turning point of the game was early in the first half when Sonny Bill Williams got a red card for a shocking tackle and became the first All Black to get sent off in 50 years. Despite the loss of a player New Zealand went in level at half time at 9pts each and even went 18-9 up with twenty minutes to play. Then The Lions started to roar and two tries got them back level before Owen Farrell kicked the winning penalty with five minutes to play.

Lions scrum-half and try-scorer Conor Murray on Sky Sports:

“Brilliant, relief. Unbelievable to win but we made it hard for ourselves.

“Discipline is probably an issue, but we showed incredible heart, kept fighting and especially Falteau’s try, it was awesome.

“We snuck a win, we’ll take it.

“Anytime you score a try against NZ it’s an incredible feeling. Happy to go over and help the team.

“We’ve a chance to win now, and it’s a good week to go training. We’ll have a bounce in our step.”

Lions captain Sam Warburton speaking on Sky Sports:

“I’ll be happy next week when we bring the Test series home.

“We’ve got to win the Test series. It’s great that we got it to 1-1 but still a lot to work on. We gave away far too many penalties in the second half.

“We’ve got to up it next week. The one disappointing thing was the discipline. To score a wide try shows we were willing to play a bit.”

Lions flanker Sean O’Brien speaking to Sky Sports:

“We made life very hard for ourselves. But we worked incredibly hard for each other out there and we fronted up.

“We had a cool head, we knew our plan and we stuck to it bar the discipline.

“It went well for us. A better performance than today will get us through next week.”

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen on Sky Sports:

“We didn’t help opurselves by losing a player. Whilst I am proud of our players for playing like that with 14 men, the Lions deserve the win.

“He made the call. Whether he called it right or wrong you’ve got to go with what the referee says.”

New Zealand captain Kieran Read speaking on Sky Sports:

“Lions were probably the better side. We had our chances and we couldn’t keep that lead.

“We had the energy levels but our execution wasn’t there.

“Perfect, it sets it up nicely for next week.”