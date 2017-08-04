Mixed reaction to Connacht signing of Out-half Andrew Deegan

It’s always good news when your team signs a player, but the reaction of the signing of Andrew Deegan seems to be very mixed.

The Connacht rugby supporters club Connacht Clan have plenty of members on their forum that know rugby inside out and many of them feel that Deegan might be only third string behind Carty and Crosbie and is not the marquee signing they needed to replace Boshoff who left the club last week.

clanman replied to the topic: Connacht Squad 2017-2018 I’m completely underwhelmed by the signings for next year, it seems a long time since we had a marquee signing, I mean 3 years ago we had Aki,Muldowney and McCartney all of whom we new would bring a massive amount to the province, took a short while for Muldowney to settle in but fans at Exeter knew how good he was\is. All I asked for was one Marquee signing and maybe decent journeyman pro, instead we get a lot of average signings. sorry but we won’t be challenging for the play-offs again any time soon

Born in the Sydney suburb of Randwick, Deegan attended famed rugby nursery St Joseph’s College in Hunter’s Hill. After impressing for the school’s senior XV, he was selected for the Australian Schoolboys side in 2013 before helping the New South Wales U20s to back-to-back Championships in 2013 and 2014.

Deegan graduated to the senior ranks with Randwick in 2014 before progressing to the Australia U20s in 2015. Last year saw the young playmaker score 194 points for Randwick, including five tries in 18 games, and he also helped the NSW Country Eagles to the 2016 NRC finals and was the top points scorer in the Shute Shield.

Commenting on the new signing, Assistant Coach Nigel Carolan said: “Andrew is a very highly-rated young player who has already gained a lot of experience in Australia. He has huge potential and we are delighted to welcome him to the province.”

Speaking on his move to the Sportsground, Deegan said: “I am really excited to get the opportunity to join Connacht and have only heard great things about the club, the community, and how supportive the fans are. I am delighted to become a part of that and I hope I can add to the success Connacht have enjoyed in recent times”.

Connacht

INS: Gavin Thornbury (Wanganui), James Mitchell (Sale Sharks), Jarrad Butler (Brumbies), Peter McCabe (Munster), Denis Coulson (Grenoble), Cormac Brennan (academy), Conor McKeon (academy), Pat O’Toole (academy).

OUTS: John Cooney (Ulster), Danny Qualter (Nottingham), Lewis Stevenson (Bangor), Josh Rowland (Irish Sevens), Ben Marshall (retired), Rory Moloney (released), Shane O’Leary (released), Rory Parata (released), Nepia Fox-Matamua (released), Ronan Loughney (released), Danie Poolman (released), Ivan Soroka (released), Marnitz Boshoff (released).