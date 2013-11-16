Munster ‘A’ team for B&I Cup Round 2 – kick-off 7.45pm Irish Independent Park

Munster ‘A’ Head Coach Peter Malone makes several changes to his team for Friday night’s British and Irish Cup round 2 game against Nottingham at Irish Independent Park in Cork, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

James Cronin returns to the front row following knee injury, where he will partner Mike Sherry and Brian Scott.

Another player returning from injury, Darren O’Shea, will make his seasonal reappearance in the second row alongside Seán McCarthy. The back row will consist of Seán O’Connor, Gavin Coombes and Cork Constitution’s Evan Mintern.

The half back pairing named is Bill Johnston and James Hart, while David Johnston captains the team from the centre where he partners Sam Arnold.

Stephen Fitzgerald, Jack Power and Liam Coombes make up the back three.

Munster Rugby Academy out half Conor Fitzgerald, UCC’s John Hodnett and Young Munster’s Conor Hayes are all in line for B&I Cup debuts as they are named on the bench.

Munster ‘A’ team:

15. Stephen Fitzgerald, 14. Jack Power, 13. David Johnston (captain), 12. Sam Arnold, 11. Liam Coombes, 10. Bill Johnston, 9. James Hart.

1. James Cronin, 2. Mike Sherry, 3. Brian Scott, 4. Darren O’Shea, 5. Seán McCarthy, 6. Seán O’Connor, 7. Gavin Coombes, 8. Evan Mintern.

Replacements:

16. John Hodnett, 17. Ciaran Parker, 18. Fineen Wycherley, 19. Ronan Coffey, 20. John Poland, 21. Conor Fitzgerald, 22. Conor Hayes.

Last weekend the Munster ‘A’ squad won their opening round game against an Ospreys Premiership Select in Swansea by 24-6. Tries from Kevin O’Byrne, Gavin Coombes and John Poland along with by 2 conversions and a penalty from JJ Hanrahan and a Bill Johnston conversion gave the visitors a comfortable win.

Tickets for Friday night’s game can be purchased online at munsterrugby.ie or will be for sale at the ground on the night from 6.45pm.