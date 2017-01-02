Munster confirm Taute Stay

The Springbok joined Munster on loan from Western Province in 2016.

Munster Rugby have today confirmed the news that South African Jaco Taute has extended his loan stay until the end of the season.

Having joined up with the Irish provincial side last year, Taute, who can play at centre or full-back, has since become a key member of Rassie Erasmus’ squad, having played eleven times and scored five tries.

In further positive news for the Reds, scrum-half Angus Lloyd has also agreed a deal to extend his loan period until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Irishman joined Munster from Ulster last November.

Director of Rugby Erasmus this morning spoke of his delight at the deals:

‘Thankfully all parties have successfully come together in permitting us to secure Angus and Jaco for the remainder of the season.’

‘We were keen to retain the services of both players as we move on to our next fixtures. With Cathal (Sheridan) continuing to rehab a long-term ankle injury and Conor (Murray) unavailable to us during the international window. Angus will bolster our options at scrumhalf.’

‘Similarly, with Jaco already in the system, having him available as a fullback or centre will be invaluable as our backline options will need to adapt with international commitments and following recent injuries to Alex Wootton, Bill Johnston and Darren Sweetnam.’

The extent of the injury to Sweetnam was also confirmed this morning, with the knee problem sustained by the 23-year-old during Munster’s St. Stephen’s Day matchup with Leinster set to keep him out for a minimum of six weeks.